Cumberland’s late blast lifts Bowie over Reading

The Bowie Baysox used a two-run eighth inning rally, including a tiebreaking solo home run from Brett Cumberland, to defeat the Reading Fightin’ Phils 3-1 on Tuesday night and take sole possession of first place in the Eastern League Western Division.

Reading scored a run in the game’s first inning off Baysox starter Zac Lowther, but the left-hander would not allow another run on the night. In his first start since being named to the Eastern League Postseason All-Star team, Lowther was outstanding striking out eight in 6.0 innings of work.

Bowie tied the game in the second inning when Mason McCoy brought in Carlos Perez with a two-out triple. The game would remain tied until the top of the eighth thanks to Lowther and Steven Klimek who pitched a scoreless seventh.

With one out in that eighth inning, Brett Cumberland hit a go-ahead home run, his second tying or go-ahead blast in the eighth inning or later in the last week. Bowie added an insurance run when Preston Palmeiro doubled and scored on a two-bagger from Cedric Mullins.

Leading 3-1, the Baysox turned to Cristian Alvarado who pitched two scoreless innings to earn his 12th save of the season. It was just his second save of more than one inning this season.

With Erie’s game against Richmond being postponed, Bowie took a 0.5-game lead in the division with the win. The Baysox have six games remaining while Erie has seven, including a doubleheader tomorrow.

The third game of the series between Bowie and Reading will be at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Alex Wells will start for the Baysox against Reading’s Spencer Howard.

