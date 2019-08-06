Crofton High Signature Program selection meetings to begin at end of month

Community members and school system employees will discuss the scope, design, and creation of the Signature Program for the new Crofton Area High School at a series of meetings beginning on August 27, 2019.

Meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Crofton Middle School in the library on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Monday, November 25, 2019

Monday, December 16, 2019

Each county high school has a Signature Program, a 21st century workforce-relevant themed-program around which curricula, job shadowing, mentoring, co-curricular clubs, college courses and internships are crafted. Real world connections made through Signature Programs prepare high school students for college and career opportunities.

The group will discuss options that will be of most benefit to students at the school, which will open for ninth- and 10th-graders in September 2020.

Meetings are open to the public. For more information about the school, click here.

