CRAB Cup Race and Party this weekend at Eastport Yacht Club

| August 16, 2019, 09:31 AM

The Eastport Yacht Club is hosting Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)’s CRAB Cup for disabled sailors on Saturday, August, 17th from noon complete with an online fundraising race.

The CRAB Cup Race allows disabled sailors to compete in a series of races. The racing area will be in the Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River. Followed by an after-party at 4:00pm at the Eastport Yacht Club.

CRAB, a non-profit headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, provides sailing opportunities for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

