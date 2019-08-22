County Executive Pittman seeks members for Disabilities Commission

County Executive Steuart Pittman is seeking new members to serve on the Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues (CODI). The purpose of CODI is to promote and enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

“CODI plays an active role in advising both the Department of Aging and Disabilities and Anne Arundel County Government on important policy and planning efforts to ensure that Anne Arundel County is the best place for individuals living with disabilities,” stated County Executive Pittman.

Members of CODI can be a person with a disability, family members of persons with a disability, representatives of agencies or organizations that provide services for or represent persons with disabilities, persons interested in improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities, or persons having expertise in matters pertaining to persons with disabilities. All voting members must be a resident of Anne Arundel County.

The county executive will appoint 21 voting members to carry out CODI’s new advisory roles under the leadership of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. Appointed members will be expected to deliver input on the following:

Transportation Functional Master Plan:

Transportation is one of the most significant barriers for individuals with disabilities. Lack of transportation resources makes it difficult for individuals with disabilities to fully participate in self-directed adult activities such as work, education, recreations, and health care. The Office of Transportation is actively working on the Transportation Functional Master Plan and input by individuals with disabilities is critical to the success of a plan that factors in the transportation needs of individuals with disabilities.

General Development Plan:

As Anne Arundel County prepares the most recent edition of the General Development Plan, the inclusion of the perspective of individuals with disabilities is critical to the end product ensuring that the needs of individuals with disabilities who live in Anne Arundel County are addressed.

Department of Aging Needs Assessment:

The Department of Aging and Disabilities will be conducting a needs assessment on aging and disabilities programs and services to assist in the development of a strategic plan for the department. Active participation and input from individuals with disabilities on the current and future needs of individuals with disabilities is an essential piece of the success of the assessment.

ADA Self-Evaluation:

The Americans with Disabilities Act Office is preparing the complete a county-wide assessment of all public use buildings through the work of a consultant. The ADA Coordinator will benefit from the review and input of individuals with disabilities on the barriers identified and recommendations for retrofitting the existing facilities so they are accessible to everyone.

ADA Capital Project Review:

The Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator reviews capital project design plans and makes recommendations on ADA and overall accessibility. There is a significant value in having a commissioner who has experience in site plan review to assist the ADA Coordinator in the review of the plans to provide comment from the perspective of a design professional with ADA accessibility experience. CODI can also assist the ADA Coordinator with review and comments of the design manual revision.

Disability Resource and Assistive Technology Program:

The Department of Aging and Disabilities recently received grant funds from the Maryland Department of Disabilities to purchase an assortment of the most useful assistive technology products that may help an individual with a disability augment an area of their function to be as independent as possible. The assistive technology products are available in the Independence Disability Resource Center for demonstration and individuals are able to borrow the equipment to rial it to ensure it meets their needs before making a purchase of a certain product. Commissioners can play a vital role in the operation of the resource center by volunteering to provide resources and device demonstrations to members of the public.

Individuals interested in being part of this vision and serving on CODI can send a resume to Kaley Schultze at [email protected] by Monday, September 2, 2019. Resumes will be reviewed on September 3, 2019. If you have any questions, or need accommodations, please email Kaley Schultze or call 410-222-1261. TTY users may call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

