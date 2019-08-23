“Herrmann
Construction trailer catches fire outside of Annapolis State House

| August 23, 2019, 08:55 AM

Last night (August 22, 2019) at 8:18pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the Maryland State House at 100 State Circle for a construction trailer which was on fire.

The fire was sufficiently distant from the historic structure to not be a concern for spread.  Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked the area for any extension.  The damage was limited to the trailer and some landscaping.

The fire was brought under control within 9 minutes and there were no injuries of civilians or firefighters. Crews from Annapolis and the US Naval Academy responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

