Clear the Shelters — All adoption fees to be waived on August 17th

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control is joining in NBCs annual Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption event. Animal Care & Control has participated in previous year and is hoping for another successful year. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control is waiving ALL ADOPTION FEES for qualified adopters for ALL animals in effort to help both adoptive families and animals available for adoption. One of Animal Care & Control’s rescue partners, Tara’s House Animal Rescue, has agreed to honor FREE ADOPTION FEES for the adoption of dogs at Animal Care & Control that are available for adoption through our rescue partners. Nationally, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted through the NBC/Telemundo stations Clear the Shelters TM campaign.

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control is excited to once again take part in an adoption campaign geared toward helping both potential pet owners and homeless animals. We appreciate the additional exposure for needy shelter pets across the Country. Animal Care & Control has participated in this event for several years now. The shelter recognizes the additional advertising from Clear the Shelters TM helps make many new potential adopters more aware of the homeless animals in their community searching for forever homes.

WHAT: Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control joins NBC to host the stations popular annual Clear the Shelters TM Pet Adoption Event. On Saturday August 17, 2019 Animal Care & Control will waive adoption fees for all animals to help families adopt pets.

WHEN: Saturday August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: 411 Maxwell Frye Rd. Millersville MD 21108

INFORMATION: Visit Cleartheshelters.com to access more information about the pet adoption drive, including a full list of participating shelters. To access the information in Spanish, visit DesocuparLosAlbergues.com

ADOPTION TRACKER: A pet “Adoption Tracker” – posted on Cleartheshelters.com – will record the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

SOCIAL: Follow on twitter @ClearTheShelter. Use the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlberques to follow the effort on social media.

