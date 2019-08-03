“Herrmann
City of Annapolis to open “Mercado-style” market Saturdays through September

| August 03, 2019, 04:23 PM

Fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, food, handcrafts, piñatas, art and more will be available starting August 10 at “Mercado Hilltop,” an open-air market in the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. The market will be open, weather permitting, every Saturday until September 28.

The market is in partnership with Center of Help, the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission, the Salvation Army and the City of Annapolis.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer locals an opportunity to buy and sell at a Mercado-style market,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I look forward to seeing the vendors from different farms and wares from different countries.”

The market is organized by the Mayor’s Community Engagement Hispanic Liaison Adriana Lee. The cost to participate in the market is $30 for one Saturday; $100 for four Saturdays; or all eight Saturdays for $180. If you would like to sell at the Mercado Hilltop, call for information or to register:  410-570-9052.

Market dates: August 10, 17, 24 and 31; September 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Market hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

