City of Annapolis offering help with substance abuse referrals, workforce training, and more

The Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, in partnership with the Street Angel Project, will offer referrals for substance use treatment, life coaching skills, workforce training, peer support and mental health counseling at “Wellness Wednesday” at the Stanton Center on an ongoing basis. These referral services are currently available at the Stanton Center every Wednesday.

The initiative is part of The F.I.S.H. Tank Community Incubator.

“We are grateful to be partnering with great community organizations and individuals to help lift up people in our community and help them find opportunity,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Other partners include the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Naptown Anti-dope Movemeant (NAM), Uplift Annapolis, as well as local businesses, civic groups, volunteers and community partners.

Open “intake registration” for the various services will be conducted on Mondays between 9 a.m. and noon. No appointment is necessary. Services will be provided, or referrals offered, each Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Services and referrals will be offered only after intake registration is completed.

The Street Angel Project is a local non-profit that offers referral services and life coaching. Street Angel Project was founded by Shirley Gordon.

For more information about Wellness Wednesday contact Shirley Gordon At 443-591-2434.

