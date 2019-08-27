Chesapeake Bay Trust and (coming soon to Eastport) Forward Brewing team up for trivia night

Brush up on your Chesapeake Bay knowledge because the first-ever Oysters on Tap Trivia Night is coming to Annapolis and it’s arriving with freshly brewed local beer you haven’t tried elsewhere.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Eastport’s soon-to-be-open craft brewery—Forward Brewing—are hosting the Bay-themed trivia event Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phillip Merrill Environmental Center at 6 Herndon Ave. in Annapolis.

Forward Brewing will be serving its new Boat Beer, an easy-drinking and refreshing Kolsch-style ale, while Harris Creek Oyster Co. will be shucking their farm-raised Chesapeake Bay oysters for the trivia teams. Attendees can sip the beer and slurp the oysters while enjoying stunning Bay vistas at CBF’s headquarters. Light refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages will also be served.

Trivia will start at 7 p.m. and teams can range from two to four people. Individuals are encouraged to come without a team—we’ll help you join one. The questions will be about the Chesapeake Bay—its watershed, ecology, and history. The top three teams will get special CBF prizes, but don’t worry, you won’t have to be an environmental scientist to enjoy the trivia.

Tickets to the event are $25 each and you must be age 21 or over to attend. You can register for the event on the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s website. The event is limited to 100 guests, so register soon to get your ticket before it sells out.

