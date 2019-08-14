Celebrate Maryland Hall’s 40th Anniversary with Arts Alive 22 on September 6th

Celebrate Maryland Hall’s (MD Hall) 40th Anniversary at the annual Arts Alive!fundraising event on Friday, September 6th from 6-10 pm at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. The “A Night in New York City” theme will transport guests to the Big Apple with food provided by local restaurants and entertainment by MD Hall’s Resident Companies. What began 21 years ago as a one-time event has become MD Hall’s single largest fundraiser! Arts Alive raises funds towards creative arts programs in support of MD Hall’s mission to bring art for all to our community.

“Arts Alive! kicks off the social season in Annapolis with a large, fun party, and this year we have even more to celebrate – 40 years of art for all! Come out and join us for ‘A Night in New York City’ to support your region’s cultural hub. Sign up, bring your friends, and don’t miss our special announcement that evening about what’s next!,” says President & CEO Margaret Davis.

This year’s event, chaired by MD Hall Board member Debbie Mayer, kicks off at 6 pm in a giant “tent under the stars” on MD Hall’s North lot with an extensive silent auction of unique and rare items and experiences. Tasting stations featuring signature dishes and drinks donated by area restaurants and caterers will allow guests to sample delicious food throughout the evening. Guests will also get a taste of all that MD Hall offers on its stage through performances by its Resident Companies:

Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Live Arts Maryland.

From Uptown to Downtown, you will stroll through your favorite parts of NYC. Enjoy an evening in Central Park, the art scene in SoHo and a performance at Carnegie Hall. Immerse yourself in the sounds of NYC! The City that never sleeps will have you saying, “I love New York” at Maryland Hall!

More than 500 people are expected at Arts Alive, including government and community leaders, arts patrons, business leaders and Maryland Hall members. Tickets for the event are $200 per person and event sponsorships are from $1,500 to $25,000 which includes tickets and numerous recognition opportunities.

For information about Arts Alive and how to participate as a sponsor, attendee, vendor or auction donor, contact Maryland Hall at 410-263-5544, ext. 10 or go to marylandhall.org/artsalive.

