CALENDAR ALERT: Inaugural Fiesta Latina August 25th!

If you have never heard of the Maryland Fiesta Latina, you are not alone. It is a brand new festival from ABC Events to be held on Sunday, July 21 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Come out and celebrate the various cultures of Latin America along with the fantastic food, drinks, music and dance!

Here’s a sneak peak under the lid…

Cultural demonstrations and dance

Cultural music all day

A Salsa flash mob (dance)

A Salsa competition (food)

Ethnic foods representing all of Latin America

Kids entertainment

Much more!

Tickets are on sale now!

Want to hear a bit about it? We spoke with one of the organizers from ABC Events!

Sunday, August 25, 2019 | 11:00am – 7:00pm | Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

All purchased tickets for the original date will be honored.

