Bowie’s Buck Britton names Eastern League Manager of the Year

The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce that Bowie Baysox manager Buck Britton has been selected as the 2019 Eastern League Manager of the Year.

Britton has led the Baysox to a record of 74-61 this season and Bowie currently holds a one game lead over the Erie SeaWolves for first place in the second half standings in the Western Division. Buck is joined on his coaching staff in Bowie this season by hitting coach Keith Bodie, pitching coach Kennie Steenstra, field coach Josh Conway, athletic trainer Brian Guzman, and strength coach Pat Armstrong.

Content Continues Below

The 2019 season is Britton’s first as the manager in Bowie, and the second season of his managerial career. Buck spent the 2018 season as the manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds of the Class-A South Atlantic League, leading the team to a record of 68-66 in his managerial debut. Britton spent parts of five seasons in Bowie as a player, becoming the first former Bowie player to serve as the manager in franchise history.

As a player, Britton was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 35th round of the 2008 draft. After appearing in one game with Bowie during the 2009 season, Buck returned to the Baysox in 2011 and batted .282 in 82 games.

Britton went on to appear in 304 games with the Baysox during his playing career and batted .295 with 171 RBIs, which ranks fifth in Baysox franchise history. He also ranks among the Bowie franchise career statistical leaders in hits (337, 7th), doubles (68, 7th), and runs scored (178, 8th).

Britton was a member of the Baltimore organization through 2014. He played for the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 2015 and spent the final season of his playing career in 2016 with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Reading manager Shawn Williams finished second in the voting for the Manager of the Year Award and Erie’s Mike Rabelo finished in third place in the voting. This award was voted on by Eastern League managers, broadcasters, and members of the media.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the season, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram & Snapchat.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports