BONUS PODCAST: Waning beers of summer and a peek into fall beers with Katcef Brothers

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer. We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us. Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot! But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

Summer is waning! But we’re not letting go just yet! This month we talk about a flavorless spiked seltzer (let that sink in for a minute)– Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer Classic. And it truly is flavorless! We talk about our favorite summer brews (Devil’s Backbone and Troegs) and wrap it up with just a taste of fall with a brand new cider from Bold Rock–their seasonal Harvest Haze! Mixed in we scratch our heads on the success of Naturdays and the new Natural Light spiked seltzer! And Bill spills the beans on Capit-Ale–a new collaboration with Devil’s Backbone and the Washington Capitals!

