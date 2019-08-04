“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: Navy Football 2019 (Media Day)

| August 04, 2019, 12:26 PM

On August 3rd, Coach Ken Niumatololo and the four co-captains (Malcolm Perry, Nizaire Cromartie, Ford Higgins, and Paul Carothers) of the 2019 Navy Football squad met with the media to discuss the upcoming  2019 season.

It was clear that the 2018 season was in the past and the team is looking forward to redeeming themselves. Niumatololo made some very significant coaching changes during the off season.

Navy’s first game is a home game on August 31st at 3:30pm against Holy Cross. Tickets are still available.

Be sure to follow us throughout the season as we continue our partnership with Shellback Sports.

