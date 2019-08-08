“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

BONUS PODCAST: Beth Nielsen Chapman

| August 08, 2019, 06:20 PM

Rams Head

Beth Nielsen Chapman calls from a train in Boston to talk about her upcoming show at the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis along with what it is like being a Nashville Hall of Fame Songwriter, working with some of the biggest names in music and why she likes the train!

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

We also hit on some personal stuff…the death of her husband from cancer in 1994 and her own battle with breast cancer in 2000. But as she pulls into the train station (didn’t want to make her miss her stop) we get some tips on being a grandmom, and her favorite Elton John song–besides the one she wrote for him!

Catch Beth’s show on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rams Head On Stage. Show is at 8pm, doors open at 7pm!

Here are some links to the things we talked about!

Links:

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here