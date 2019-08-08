BONUS PODCAST: Beth Nielsen Chapman

Beth Nielsen Chapman calls from a train in Boston to talk about her upcoming show at the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis along with what it is like being a Nashville Hall of Fame Songwriter, working with some of the biggest names in music and why she likes the train!

Content Continues Below

We also hit on some personal stuff…the death of her husband from cancer in 1994 and her own battle with breast cancer in 2000. But as she pulls into the train station (didn’t want to make her miss her stop) we get some tips on being a grandmom, and her favorite Elton John song–besides the one she wrote for him!

Catch Beth’s show on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Rams Head On Stage. Show is at 8pm, doors open at 7pm!

Here are some links to the things we talked about!

Links:

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB