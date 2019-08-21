“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Baysox to change team name on Saturday

| August 21, 2019, 08:26 AM

Rams Head

Middleton Crab CakeAs part of Celebrate Maryland Night on Saturday, August 24, the Bowie Baysox will take the step of changing their name to the “Maryland Crab Cakes” when they take on the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 6:35 p.m.

The team will take the field in specially-designed jerseys bearing their one-night only name honoring the local seafood delicacy. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned during an in-game auction.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Additionally, the first 500 fans (ages 13+) will receive Maryland flag-inspired “Bay-Socks” upon entering the stadium, courtesy of Money One Federal Credit Union. A state-themed fireworks show kicks off the celebration of our home Old Line State.

For full details and to order Baysox game tickets, go to baysox.com, swing by the stadium box office or call (301) 464-4865.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the season, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here