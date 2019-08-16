Baysox steal a 4-3 comeback win from Richmond

Down 3-0 early, the Bowie Baysox stormed back to earn a 4-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 2,613 at Prince George’s Stadium Thursday night.

Johneshwy Fargas opened the third inning with a solo home run to left field for the first Richmond (21-34) run in three games, while Zach Houchins and Peter Maris III double to give the guests a 3-0 lead. The Baysox (37-17) answered with a run in the fourth inning. Following an Anderson Feliz leadoff single, Jesse Valentin grounded a one-out RBI single past the dive of second baseman Jalen Miller.

The hosts completed their three-run frame with a game-tying single off the bat of Brett Cumberland. With Valentin and Ryan Ripken in scoring position, the designated hitter sent a two-run hit to center field. Both runs scored on the first multi-RBI game for Cumberland since July 20 with Class-A Advanced Frederick at Lynchburg.

The Baysox took their first lead of the night with a run in the fifth inning to jump ahead, 4-3. Mason McCoy and Feliz reached on infield singles to put runners on the corners for Carlos Perez, who drove in his fifth of the series on a bloop single to shallow left field.

Tyler Herb worked around the three-run third inning to complete five innings. The righty earned the victory, thanks to eight batters. Francisco Jimenez tossed three no-hit relief innings, while Cristian Alvarado tossed a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save of 2019. Overall, Bowie’s pitching stranded 10 Squirrels on base—eight of which coming between the third and sixth innings.

Bowie hits the road for a quick weekend trip to Pennsylvania. The first of three games against the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begins at 7:00 p.m. with RHP Cody Sedlock (0-1, 3.31) squaring off with LHP Domingo Robles (2-5, 4.74) at People’s Natural Gas Field.

