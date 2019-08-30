Baysox pummel Reading in march to playoffs, magic number is 2

The Bowie Baysox offense had a night to remember, putting up 17 runs on a season-high 23 hits in a 17-2 win over the Reading Fightin’ Phil on Thursday evening. Bowie had 12 extra-base hits in the win and eight of the nine starters had multi-hit games.

With the Baysox win and Erie losing to Richmond, Bowie will enter play on Friday with a magic number of two to clinch the second half Western Division title.

Anderson Feliz led the way offensively with four extra-base hits, including a home run, and seven RBIs, the most for a Baysox player in a game this season. Yusniel Diaz had three hits, a home run and two RBIs in the win. Ryan McKenna had a big night, getting on-base five times and driving in two runs. Preston Palmeiro added three hits and two RBIs of his own. Carlos Perez, the team’s RBI leader for the season, had three RBIs on the night.

Things got started early for the Baysox, scoring twice in the first inning on RBIs from Feliz and Diaz. Bowie doubled the lead with two more runs in the second on a two-run double from McKenna, making it 4-0.

Reading scored two runs in the second inning, but in the third, Diaz hit a mammoth home run to left field, his first since returning from the Injured List on Monday. The Baysox scored three more times in the fourth inning on a two-run double from Feliz and an RBI double from Carlos Perez, extending the lead to 8-2.

Bowie did not score in the fifth, but got two more runs in the sixth as Palmeiro hit a two-run double of his own. In the seventh, Feliz hit his third home run of the season and second of the series, a three-run blast to put the Baysox ahead 13-2.

In the ninth inning, Feliz drove in his seventh run of the night with a single, Perez had a two-run double and T.J. Nichting added an RBI double to make it 17-2.

Michael Baumann earned the win for Bowie, going 5.2 strong innings with eight strikeouts. It was Baumann’s fourth consecutive win. Francisco Jimenez and Tyler Erwin combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports