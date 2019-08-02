Baysox preview for this weekend

For the first and only time in 2019, the Double-A Affiliates of the Boston Red Sox come south to Bowie for a three-game series against the Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium.

Here are the highlights for the 10th homestand of 2019:

Friday, August 2 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Portland: Navy Night, Fireworks, Daddy/Daughter Date Night

Join the Baysox for the 20th annual Navy Night as we celebrate and honor Navy personnel from around the region! This season marks a milestone as the Baysox, over the 20 years of the Navy Night program, have donated over 100,000 tickets to Navy personnel and their families since 2000.

The United States Naval Academy Plebe Summer Class of 2023 will be in attendance. This game represents the first time the Plebes will wear their summer white uniforms in public and has been a fixture on the USNA Plebe Summer program for the past eight seasons.

Additionally, fathers have the chance to take their daughter out to a baseball game with a special Daddy/Daughter Date Night ticket package. Details for this deal can be found at Baysoxshop.com

After the game, there will be a Navy-themed Fireworks Spectacular. | Presented by Navy Federal Credit Union

Saturday, August 3 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Portland: Touch-a-Truck, Kids’ Backpack Giveaway, Fireworks

Come out early for the largest Touch A Truck event in the area! See and interact with over 30 large construction, work and emergency vehicles from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.!

The first 500 kids (ages 3-12) to enter the main stadium gates beginning at 5:00 p.m. will get an awesome back to school backpack. | Presented by Miss Utility

Sunday, August 4 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Portland: Copa de la Diversion #4, Suicide Awareness Day, Crab & Bull Roast

The Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Chesapeake Ghost Crabs) will take the field for the “Fun Cup” Series and a Piñata Party!

The Bud Light Picnic Pavilion plays host to the Crab & Bull Roast Buffet during the game. Tickets for this must be purchased by 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. The two-hour buffet includes: Steamed Crabs, Top Eye of Round Pit Beef, Fried Chicken, Macaroni & Cheese, Corn on the Cob, Green Beans, Potato Salad, and assorted desserts—as well as Bud Light/Budweiser, Bordeleau Wines, Pepsi soft drinks, Iced Tea & Lemonade.

This Sunday is also Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Day at Prince George’s Stadium. After the Baysox game, fans are invited to stay for a special Celebrity Kickball Game to support Lauryn’s Law, presented by the Leigh Bodden Foundation.

The Celebrity Kickball Game this Sunday is scheduled to feature many area celebrities including former Redskins Wide receivers Santana Moss and Josh Morgan, former NFL defensive back Leigh Bodden, former NFL Players Aaron Maybin and Visanthe Shiancoe plus DJ Quicksilva, Mariela Pepin and many more.

Fans holding tickets for the Baysox game this Sunday will also be able to stay and watch the celebrity kickball game. When purchasing tickets through the following link, a portion of the ticket price will benefit Lauryn’s Law. This offer is valid through Thursday, August 1. groupmatics.events/event/Laurynslaw | presented by Chesapeake Insurance, Lauryn’s Law

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

August 15 – Drag Night, Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour

For the first time in professional sports, the Baysox welcome drag queens to a professional sports venue. The area’s best performers will put on a show up in the suite level, while all fans can enjoy another edition of Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour, complete with live music and $2 drink specials from 5 – 7 p.m. | Presented by Bud Light

For individual game tickets, click here.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat.

