Baysox offense explodes in 11-4 victory over Rumble Ponies

A seven-run third inning proved to be enough for the Bowie Baysox to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 11-4, in front of 1,866 at Prince George’s Stadium Monday night.

Jacob Zanon singled through the left side of the infield to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the second inning, while Gavin Cecchini lifted a third inning sacrifice fly to double the lead. The Baysox (39-19) erupted in the bottom of the third inning, though, tagging starter David Peterson for seven runs on six hits in the frame to chase the lefty from the game.

A trio of singles loaded the bases for Carlos Perez, who tied his career high for RBI in a season by drawing a five-pitch walk to drive in Ryan Ripken. One pitch later, Jesse Valentin sent an opposite-field double onto the right field line, plating Ryan McKenna and Anderson Feliz.

Zach Jarrett followed suit with a two-run double of his own to the right-center field gap to score Perez and Valentin. The right fielder would trot home one batter later, when Preston Palmeiro hit a towering two-run home run down the right field line for his fifth of the season.

The Ponies (25-36) chipped away with two runs in the fifth inning, but Bowie responded in the sixth inning. Perez grounded a RBI single to left field to score McKenna before a pair of errors by shortstop Andres Gimenez allowed the hosts to complete a three-run frame.

Perez completed 3-RBI night in the eighth inning, sending his 13th home run of the season just inside the left field pole. That’s the ninth RBI in the last six games for Perez and 52 overall for the season, the most for the catcher in one season in his professional career

Coming off a second Eastern League Pitcher of the week honor, Mike Baumann earned the win by allowing four runs on six hits in five inning of work. Francisco Jimenez tossed two perfect innings, while Jay Flaa and Brian Gonzalez each threw one scoreless frame to close out the win.

Bowie and Binghamton continue their three-game series Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m., with RHP Tyler Herb (3-2, 4.91 ERA) looking for his second straight home win against Ponies RHP Tommy Wilson (4-5, 4.57 ERA).

