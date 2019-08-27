Baysox drop series opener in Reading

Anderson Feliz hit a home run and drove in two runs, but Connor Seabold tossed seven innings of one-run baseball as the Reading Fightin’ Phils defeated the Bowie Baysox 4-2 in the series opener Monday night.

Seabold gave the Phils a season-high in innings, and did not allow a run after the first inning. Bowie’s first two batters of the night reached base, as Cedric Mullins walked and Ryan McKenna singled. Feliz brought in Mullins with a sacrifice fly to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead.

Cody Sedlock started for the Baysox, and allowed a run in the first inning on an RBI single from Cornelius Randolph. In the fourth, Randolph did more damage, blasting a two-run home run to give Reading a 3-1 lead.

The Fightin’s added another run in the seventh on a throwing error to make it 4-1. Feliz homered with two outs in the ninth but Carlos Perez robbed of a base hit on a sharp groundout to end the game.

Game two of the series will be Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Zac Lowther will start for the Baysox, opposing Reading’s Colton Eastman.

