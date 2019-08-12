Baysox drop series finale in Richmond

After winning the first three games of their series in Richmond, the Bowie Baysox dropped the final game of the weekend by a score of 3-1.

Zac Lowther gave Bowie a very solid start from Zac Lowther, who tossed 7.0 innings, striking out six and allowing just two earned runs in a tough luck loss.

Richmond scored the first two runs in the game in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double from Heliot Ramos. Peter Maris drove in the Squirrels’ other run with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Baysox only run of the afternoon came in the top of the fourth when Anderson Feliz scored on an error.

Bowie will have an off day on Monday, then return home to being another series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 5:35 p.m., and single games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports