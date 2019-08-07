August 7, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (CAR CRIME IS UP, NEW BAG POLICY AT NMCMS, TRIBUNE NOT NEGOTIATING IN GOOD FAITH)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 17th. Discounted and early admission tickets ONLY on their website!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…A man stole money from a donation box intended for animals. Annapolis car crimes are up significantly. A new clear bag policy at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. County Democrats say that Republicans are responsible for mass shootings and raise the ire of many. Maryland is settling another 6 figure lawsuit with a former employee. Tribune Publishing is not negotiating in good faith with the Baltimore Sun Guild and I have a bit of an opinion on that. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast