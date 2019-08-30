August 30, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (SHOOTING AT CANCUN CANTINA, MORE MONEY FOR MD, HARLEY QUINN)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: The Twist & Stout Festival on September 28th. Tix & info: bit.ly/TwistStout2019

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Absent any crazy stuff from Hurricane Dorian, we will be taking off on Monday, September 2nd!

Today…After an intro by Blake Shelton…an Annapolis man is under arrest for shooting into a crowd at the Cancun Cantina. Comptroller Franchot says Maryland has more money than expected, but offers a caution. More stupid people with guns at BWI. Some crazy new ride at Six Flags America! It is Friday so we have our weekend picks…which include Navy Football, First Sunday Arts Festival, a free concert, and a Labor Day Parade. And of course…George from DMV Weather will be here with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast