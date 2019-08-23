August 23, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (FIRE AT STATE HOUSE, TURMOIL AT DNR’S NRP, ROBBERY IN ANNAPOLIS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: The Twist & Stout Festival on September 28th. Tix & info: bit.ly/TwistStout2019

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…An Annapolis man with an extensive criminal history is arrested for an evening armed robbery of the Royal Farms in Eastport. The DNR has shaken up the leadership of their Natural Resources Police. Maryland AG Frosh is partnering with cohorts and phone companies to do something about robo calls. Crofton-ites have submitted names for their new high school and let’s say it is interesting. Finally the Orioles are one step away from paying you to see them in September– $30 for all games in September! It is Friday so we have our weekend picks…which include goat yoga, Kelly Bell Band, The Reagan Years, the Maryland Fiesta Latina, free movies from SoFo, the Renaissance Fest and the Maryland State Fair. And of course…George from DMV Weather will be here with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast