August 21, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (TASK FORCE NOT KEEN ON BUCKLEY’S LAND SWAP, A BIG FISH, PERRY ON WATCH LIST)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: The Twist & Stout Festival on September 28th. Tix & info: bit.ly/TwistStout2019

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The task force implemented to study Annapolis Mayor Buckley’s land swap deal does not seem to be in favor of it so far. A Pasadena woman lands a record setting fish. County Executive Pittman looking for commission members. Governor Hogan not a fan of raising taxes to fund the Kirwin Commission plan. Hogan is granting $10M to expand broadband in Maryland. Facebook is coming clean with what information they have from your off-Facebook activities. And Navy Football’s Malcolm Perry is on a watch list! And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast