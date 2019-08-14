August 14, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (CIRCUIT COURT VACANCY, PITBULL BITES CHILD, ALGAE DANGER FOR DOGS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 17th. Discounted and early admission tickets ONLY on their website!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…There will be a vacancy on the Anne Arundel Circuit Court bench. A pitbull bit a child in Severn. Alga blooms can be deadly for dogs. The rescued osprey at Greenbury Point did not survive his rehabilitation. X Gallerie in the mall is closing– who knew they were there? And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast