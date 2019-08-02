Are you up for a lighthouse challenge?

One of the missions of the Chesapeake Chapter of the United States Lighthouse Society is to educate, inform and entertain those who are interested in Chesapeake Bay area lighthouses. On the weekend of September 21-22, 2019, in partnership with the lighthouse organizations across the state, volunteers of the Chesapeake Chapter will do just that during the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge.

Participants who visit participating lighthouses during the allotted hours of 8:00am-6:00pm will receive a complimentary souvenir at each. It is not necessary to visit all the lighthouses to participate and they can be visited in any order. Those who visit all the attractions will receive an additional “completer” souvenir proclaiming that “they’ve seen the lights!” For participants’ added pleasure, and to really put the “challenge” in the event, there are two additional bonus lights, the Blackistone Lighthouse Replica at the site of Maryland’s birthplace, St. Clement’s Island, and Millers Island Lighthouse to be viewed from the popular Dock of the Bay Restaurant in Sparrows Point. The Bonus Lights do not count toward event “completion”, but will earn participants extra souvenirs!

There will also be an add-on Bonus Cruise aboard Sawyer Charters, departing from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to see some of the Chesapeake Bay’s more elusive lighthouses, and an early bird special on Friday, September 20, which includes all of the Eastern Shore attractions, for those who want to jumpstart their Challenge adventure. Participants can visit Hooper Strait, Choptank River Replica and Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouses during the “early bird”.

Lighthouses are an important aspect of our state’s maritime heritage and remain treasured keepsakes of a by-gone era. Participants will find these magnificent structures and the history surrounding them water’s edge at some of the most scenic destinations statewide.

Learn more right here!

