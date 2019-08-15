Annual FREE Pops in the Park concert scheduled for September 1st

To set the tone for an exciting 2019-20 season, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, in association with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, presents the widely popular Pops in the Park concert. This free annual Labor Day Weekend concert will take place at Quiet Waters Park on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. with a rain date of Monday, September 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

Content Continues Below

Renowned Music Director José-Luis Novo, who is marking his fifteenth year with the Symphony, has prepared an exciting program of music that will hype the upcoming Masterworks Series titled “Beethoven Discovers America”. Patrons will get a “sneak peek” at the music of Beethoven as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth in 1770. This year’s Pops in the Park program is titled “Sounds of Americana” and will feature works by Beethoven, of course, but also selections from composers on whom Beethoven had major influence.

“American culture has been shaped in no small way by the influence of Beethoven and by embracing artists from other lands, incorporating them into the American cultural mosaic,” said Novo. He added, “This year’s program will showcase and exemplify Beethoven being a ‘father figure’ in American Symphonic music with pieces from Copland and Ives as well as composers who have emigrated to the United States and became U.S. citizens, such as Rachmaninov, Bartók, and others.

Set in the beautiful outdoor theater at Quiet Waters Park, this year’s program provides an opportunity for families to come together and engage with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Each year, some audience members experience the Symphony for the first time. “Personally, one of my favorite things in this concert is witnessing how children are inspired by the music and start dancing all around…and I think it is contagious,” said Novo.

Patrick Nugent, Executive Director of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, said, “We look forward to this event every year. To see so many families enjoying our wonderful Symphony in the beautiful Quiet Waters Park setting is invigorating.”

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is generously funded by many sponsors and partners, allowing the Annapolis Symphony to continue its music education and community outreach programs. The special Pops in the Park concert plays an important role in its mission of reaching and educating audiences of all ages. Without the generous support of the many friends of the Annapolis Symphony, free admission to this concert would not be possible. The concert draws an audience of over 3,000 each year and continues to produce and promote memorable symphonic music to an audience of all backgrounds and ages in Annapolis.

The casual outdoor event is a relaxing and inspiring evening for all. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and snacks, with concessions also available. Alcohol is prohibited. As one of the largest performing arts organizations in Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra looks forward to offering the special Pops in the Park event year after year. Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, , the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Pops in the Park receives special support from the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, comprises 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. The non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools and various other community outreach efforts.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB