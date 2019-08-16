Anne Arundel County ambulance involved in crash en route to shock trauma with patient

Firefighters from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the area of Route 100 Eastbound between New Ridge Road and Harmans Road for a reported auto accident with a vehicle off the roadway this morning just after 8am.

Firefighters found a single-vehicle auto accident involving a pickup truck into the woods with the driver trapped. The trapped occupant, a 54-year-old male, was extricated in less than 10 minutes before being transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening. A second occupant single-vehicle to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

Content Continues Below

While enroute to Shock Trauma, the unit transporting the 54-year-old male patient was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Route 295 North, north of Route 100. The transport of that patient to Shock Trauma was completed by another paramedic unit. The three firefighters on the medic unit were not injured. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Saint Agnes Hospital with minor injuries. No other details are available at this time.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB