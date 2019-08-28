Annapolis’ Truxtun Park Pool closed for the season!

Effective Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the Truxtun Park Pool is closed for the season due to pump and mechanical malfunctions and other unforeseen mechanical issues.

“We regret that we have to close the pool earlier than planned,” said Annapolis Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader. “Thank you for your support during the last season at the existing pool. We hope to see you in 2020 to enjoy the NEW Truxtun Park Pool.”

The Truxtun Park Pool, also known as the “Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool,” has been in operation for four decades. It was slated to shut down Labor Day 2019 at which time the City of Annapolis will be working with a construction company and contractors to build a new pool facility at the same location, 251 Pump House Road in Annapolis.

Trader added that the mechanical problems were too significant to repair, especially in light of the closure and reconstruction that is set to begin in mid-September.

