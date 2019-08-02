Annapolis Symphony announces 2019-2020 Masterworks Series: Beethoven Discovers America
Music Director José-Luis Novo is thrilled to announce the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s programming for the upcoming Masterworks Series, Beethoven Discovers America. The season’s featured guest artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, percussionist Lisa Pegher, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, clarinetistRobert DiLutis, and pianist Awadagin Pratt.
This year is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth. This season will celebrate his musical achievements and legacy in America, in addition to the achievements of American concert artists in all their diversity and variety. The season includes three very well-known American virtuosi, one newer artist, and one of the Symphony’s very own musicians. As the classical performing arts field continues to address its diversity challenges, the Symphony notes with pride that two of its guest artists this season are African-American and two are women. One of the women is a percussionist – a kind of soloist not often seen on stage.
The first weekend of Masterworks performances on September 27 & 28 will be accompanied by the annual Opening Night Celebration, featuring culinary delicacies, open bar libations, and star-spangled surroundings. Maestro Novo, Stewart Goodyear, and the Symphony musicians will join the event following the concert.
Subscriptions went on sale to the general public starting June 3, 2019, and single ticket sales will begin August 5, 2019. Tickets will be available online at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].
2019-2020 Masterworks Series
Masterworks 1 | Opening Night Celebration
September 27 & 28, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Stewart Goodyear, piano
Beethoven, Egmont Overture, Op. 84
Gershwin, Piano Concerto in F major
Rachmaninov, Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44
Masterworks 2
November 8 & 9, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Lisa Pegher, percussion
Barber, Overture to The School for Scandal
Danielpour, Percussion Concerto, The Wounded Healer
Chadwick, Hobgoblin from Symphonic Sketches
Beethoven, Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60
Holiday Pops
December 13, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
The Broadway Tenors
Masterworks 3
February 28 & 29, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
March 1, 2020 | 3 PM | Music Center at Strathmore
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin
Beethoven, Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b
Adam Schoenberg, Violin Concerto, Orchard in Fog
Bartók, Concerto for Orchestra
Masterworks 4
March 20 & 21, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Robert DiLutis, clarinet
Haydn, Symphony No. 104 in D major, London
Copland, Clarinet Concerto
Beethoven, Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93
Masterworks 5
May 1 & 2, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Awadagin Pratt, piano
Garrop, Pandora Undone
Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15
Boyer, Ellis Island: The Dream of America
Family Concert
May 9, 2020 | 11 AM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Really Inventive Stuff
The Life & Times of Beethoven
The Symphony’s residency at Maryland Hall is made possible in part by a generous grant from Laird Lott and Linda Gooden.
Additional major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB