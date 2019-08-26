Annapolis resurrects Park & Shop program for free or discounted parking

The City of Annapolis announced the revitalization of a program that enables downtown businesses to reward customers with free parking. Previously known as Park & Shop, the new Park, Shop & Dine program enables parking validations at four city-owned garages.

With Park Shop & Dine, customers may get up to four hours of parking free in Noah Hillman, Gotts Court, Knighton or Park Place garages. The program is administered by SP+, the city’s parking management firm.

As of August 15th, businesses that have signed up for Park Shop & Dine include:

How Park Shop & Dine works: Businesses purchase Park Shop & Dine validations. Customers may use up to four validations. Customers who plan to use more than one validation per visit should proceed to the exit where they will insert the ticket received at garage entry, followed by their validation tickets. Remaining balance can be paid with a credit or debit card. If customers plan to use only one Park Shop & Dine validation ticket, they may use the Pay-On-Foot machine or pay at the garage exit.

Businesses wishing to participate in Park Shop & Dine may contact SP+, parking management firm for the City of Annapolis, at [email protected] or (443) 648-3087 or visit the SP+ office, located at 60 West Street, Suite 106, from 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

