Annapolis Police make arrest in Saturday’s stabbing in Robinwood

On August 17th at 5:14 a.m. officers responded for reports of a possible stabbing victim in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers located a 20 year old male victim suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what initially appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigations indicated that the stabbing occurred outside in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue. After the victim was transported to the hospital it was learned that his injuries were serious. Detectives received information from numerous sources identifying a juvenile male as the suspect in this crime. The juvenile suspect was arrested on August 18th and was charged on a juvenile citation with attempted first and second degree murder and first and second degree assault.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

