Annapolis Police make arrest in mid-day armed robbery

| August 26, 2019, 03:48 PM

Jaquan Lowe

On Friday afternoon about 5:30pm,  the Annapolis Police Department responded to Barbud Lane and Janwall Street for an armed robbery.

Two victims were walking in the area when they were approached by a suspect who displayed a handgun and demanded property which they surrendered.

The suspect fled the scene, but Annapolis Police were able to locate and identify him shortly after the incident.

The suspect Jaquan Lowe, 19, of the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and various other charges and he is currently being help at the Jennifer Road detention center.

Lowe faced nearly identical charges in June 2018 and agreed to a plea deal to face a single charge of robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the entire sentence was suspended. He also was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation from that incident.

