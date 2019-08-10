Annapolis Police investigating latest shooting in HACA’s Harbour House community

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the latest shooting at the Harbour House community in the Eastport section of the City. Harbour House is owned and maintained by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA).

About 5:15 pm on August 10th, police, fire and EMS responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of President and Madison Streets. Witnesses on the scene said that there were four shots and the victim was the grandson of her neighbor. She did not know the age of the victim. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and there is no word on his condition.

In a police report issued this morning, police are calling this a “reported shooting.”

On August 9th at 5:15 p.m. officers responded for reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting occurred outside in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Detectives believe members of the public may have important information about this shooting. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

