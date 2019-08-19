“Herrmann
Annapolis Police investigating armed home invasion in city’s Eastport neighborhood

| August 19, 2019, 09:14 AM

At 2:20am on August 19, 2019, the Annapolis Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Monroe Street in the City’s Eastport neighborhood for a home invasion.

The three adult victims said they were asleep when two male suspects forced open the door to the residence. The suspects confronted the male victim with handguns and demanded money.  After being told there was no money, the suspects fled the scene.

The Annapolis Police Department was unable to locate the suspects.

