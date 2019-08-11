Annapolis Maritime Museum receives grant from Maryland Humanities for

Maryland Humanities recently awarded a total of $6,360 in mini grant funding to organizations in Maryland’s Capital Region, Central Maryland, Western Maryland, and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The mini grant recipients are: The Annapolis Maritime Museum, Charles H. Flowers High School, Hearing and Speech Agency of Metropolitan Baltimore (HASA), Strong City Baltimore, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, and Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. Recipients are located in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Prince George’s County, Washington County, and Wicomico County.

Content Continues Below

Projects funded in this round of awards include a play reading and related programming inspired by public conversation about the removal of monuments in Baltimore; sign language interpretation for the literature portion of Baltimore Book Festival/Light City; and a panel discussion asking “What Is the Black Aesthetic?”

For the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the funds will go to gathering interviews from Eastport and Annapolis locals, focusing on the maritime heritage of Annapolis and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. The funding will allow the museum to add to their oral history collection.

Maryland Humanities provides mini grants (up to $1,200) and major grants (up to $10,000). Funding goes to nonprofit organizations that use the humanities (literature, philosophy, history, etc.) to inspire Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities. Grant criteria encourage free public programming in many forms.

Maryland Humanities’ Grants Program is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Maryland Historical Trust in the Maryland Department of Planning, and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation.

To learn more about our Grants Program, eligibility, and deadlines, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB