Annapolis man stabbed in back as he tries to break up a fight

| August 08, 2019, 04:41 PM

An Annapolis man was stabbed in the back as he tried to break up a fight last night in HACA’s Harbour House community in Eastport.

Just before 1:00am this morning, Annapolis Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing and discovered an adult male victim who reported he had been stabbed in the back.

The victim reported he was outside in the area when a fight broke out. He attempted to intervene and break up the fight, but was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The Annapolis Police Department is asking anyone with information about this assault  to contact  detectives at 410-260-3439.

