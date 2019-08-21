“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis based Platform Media to launch “The Ghost In My Room” podcast on September 1

| August 21, 2019, 01:19 PM

Rams Head

Award-winning producer Kara McGuirk-Allison and Platform Media, have announced the launch of The Ghost In My Room podcast coming September 1, 2019.

McGuirk-Allison, known for her work on NPR’s Justice Talking and NPR’s Hidden Brain, takes a look at folklore, legends and ghost stories and the people who try to prove they are real. By visiting historic locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania, The Ghost In My Room shares tales from riveting storytellers, historians and authors, all the while questioning the authenticity of reported paranormal activity. One episode will include our beloved Middleton Tavern and their friendly spirit, Rowland!

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Joining McGuirk-Allison on this historical adventure are the Dead of Night Paranormal Investigators. Well-respected in their field, the team explores locations without sensation or bias. They scientifically debunk the myths, and are validated when the stories align with their findings.

Have a listen to a preview:

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here