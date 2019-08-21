Annapolis based Platform Media to launch “The Ghost In My Room” podcast on September 1

Award-winning producer Kara McGuirk-Allison and Platform Media, have announced the launch of The Ghost In My Room podcast coming September 1, 2019.

McGuirk-Allison, known for her work on NPR’s Justice Talking and NPR’s Hidden Brain, takes a look at folklore, legends and ghost stories and the people who try to prove they are real. By visiting historic locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania, The Ghost In My Room shares tales from riveting storytellers, historians and authors, all the while questioning the authenticity of reported paranormal activity. One episode will include our beloved Middleton Tavern and their friendly spirit, Rowland!

Joining McGuirk-Allison on this historical adventure are the Dead of Night Paranormal Investigators. Well-respected in their field, the team explores locations without sensation or bias. They scientifically debunk the myths, and are validated when the stories align with their findings.

Have a listen to a preview:

