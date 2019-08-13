Animal Care & Control to offer low-cost rabies and microchip clinic

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control will be offering the public an extended low-cost rabies and microchip clinic from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at its shelter, 411 Maxwell Frye Rd., Millersville, MD 21108.

Animal Care & Control’s weekly Thursday clinics normally operate from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during this time of the year. On August 15, however, the clinic’s hours will be changed & extended to noon until 7 p.m. to make low-cost rabies vaccinations and microchips for pets more accessible to the public. The clinic will return to its usual hours, of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following Thursday.

Rabies vaccinations are $5 per pet during the clinic, cash or check only. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months of age or older be vaccinated against this deadly disease, which can affect humans as well as animals. The length of the vaccine’s effectiveness depends on the vaccine used and whether the animal has been vaccinated previously. Owners who have proof that their animal was vaccinated before should bring that proof with them.

Microchips are $20 per animal, cash or check only. This does not include an additional $19.95 to register the owner’s personal information with the manufacturer of the chip so that, if the animal is lost and its chip scanned, its owner is contracted first. A brochure is given to owners when their pets are micro-chipped explaining the registration process.

The line for this clinic forms outside, so clinic attendees are asked to come prepared for the weather, to bring necessities for both themselves and their pets, and to maintain a safe distance between pets while waiting. During weather extremes, the clinic may be cancelled; if in doubt, call the shelter at 410-222-8900 or check the Facebook page for Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control. While Animal Care & Control accepts cash as well as checks during this clinic, please bring cash in bills no larger than $20.

For more information about rabies and the shelter’s weekly clinics, please visit Animal Care & Control’s website, www.aacounty.org/pets, or call the shelter at 410-222-8900.

