Acting on tip, Anne Arundel County Police arrest Arnold man in drug bust

| August 16, 2019, 10:03 AM

Benjamin Paul Freeman

In July of 2019, narcotics detectives received information regarding CDS distribution occurring at a residence located in the 600 block of Southern Hills Drive in Arnold, Maryland. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on August 16, 2019 at the residence by the Narcotics and Special Enforcement Section with assistance of the Quick Response Team. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

  • 122.21 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $12,221)
  • 454.88 grams of marijuana (estimated street value $9,177)
  • 79.58 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $2,785)
  • 12 Oxycontin pills
  • Cutting agents/paraphernalia (powder inositol, powder caffeine, bags, empty gel capsules, scale)
  • U.S. Currency
  • 2009 Jeep Cherokee

One suspect, Benjamin Paul Freeman, was arrested and transported to Eastern District for processing.

Arrested:
Benjamin Paul Freeman | 34 | 600 block of Southern Hills Drive | Arnold, MD 21012

Charges:

  • Possession of CDS – marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Oxycontin.
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute – marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.
  • Possession of CDS paraphernalia.

