Acting on tip, Anne Arundel County Police arrest Arnold man in drug bust

In July of 2019, narcotics detectives received information regarding CDS distribution occurring at a residence located in the 600 block of Southern Hills Drive in Arnold, Maryland. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on August 16, 2019 at the residence by the Narcotics and Special Enforcement Section with assistance of the Quick Response Team. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:

122.21 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $12,221)

454.88 grams of marijuana (estimated street value $9,177)

79.58 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $2,785)

12 Oxycontin pills

Cutting agents/paraphernalia (powder inositol, powder caffeine, bags, empty gel capsules, scale)

U.S. Currency

2009 Jeep Cherokee

One suspect, Benjamin Paul Freeman, was arrested and transported to Eastern District for processing.

Arrested:

Benjamin Paul Freeman | 34 | 600 block of Southern Hills Drive | Arnold, MD 21012

Charges:

Possession of CDS – marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Oxycontin.

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute – marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Possession of CDS paraphernalia.

