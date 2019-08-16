Acting on tip, Anne Arundel County Police arrest Arnold man in drug bust
In July of 2019, narcotics detectives received information regarding CDS distribution occurring at a residence located in the 600 block of Southern Hills Drive in Arnold, Maryland. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on August 16, 2019 at the residence by the Narcotics and Special Enforcement Section with assistance of the Quick Response Team. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of the following:
- 122.21 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $12,221)
- 454.88 grams of marijuana (estimated street value $9,177)
- 79.58 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $2,785)
- 12 Oxycontin pills
- Cutting agents/paraphernalia (powder inositol, powder caffeine, bags, empty gel capsules, scale)
- U.S. Currency
- 2009 Jeep Cherokee
One suspect, Benjamin Paul Freeman, was arrested and transported to Eastern District for processing.
Arrested:
Benjamin Paul Freeman | 34 | 600 block of Southern Hills Drive | Arnold, MD 21012
Charges:
- Possession of CDS – marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Oxycontin.
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute – marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms.
- Possession of CDS paraphernalia.
