Ace Frehley to headline at Rams Head On Stage

| August 02, 2019, 04:11 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Ace Frehley

Wednesday, September 25

8pm | $85

 

Justin Townes Earle

Tuesday, October 1

8pm | $39.50

 

JJ Grey: Front Porch Sessions

Tuesday & Wednesday, October 15 & 16

8pm | $39.50

 

Splash’N Boots Kids Concert

Sunday, October 27

11am | $15

*All Ages Matinee

**Children under 4 are free

 

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

Tuesday, November 12

8pm | $35

 

Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits

Sunday, December 1

7:30pm | $82

 

Karla Bonoff

Saturday, April 25

8pm | $39.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/02 Comedian John Fugelsang

08/03 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy

08/04 James Hunter Duo *All Ages Matinee

08/04 Howie Day w. Frank Viele

08/06 Salute to Glen Campbell

08/07 Crystal Gayle

08/08 Brett Dennen

08/09 Jessie Marie Album Release Party w. Skribe

08/10 Dan Navarro & Beth Nielsen Chapman

08/11 ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

08/13 Davy Knowles

08/14 Ten Years After

08/15 Tito Puente Jr. with Rico Monaco Band

08/15 Rams Head Presents Scary Mommy at Maryland Hall

08/16 Kathy Mattea

08/17 Tyler Hilton w. Alex2e *All Ages Matinee

08/17 Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

08/18 The Vegabonds *All Ages Matinee

08/18 Del Florida: Album Release w. Deaf Scene & Heartside

08/18 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

08/20 Die Laughing Presents a Murder Mystery: Love & Marriage & Murder

08/21 John Mayall

08/22 Yarn

08/23 Lindsey Webster

08/24 Summertime Drag Brunch

08/24 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stone Show

08/25 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

08/25 Sweet Honey In The Rock

08/27 Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

08/27 Rams Head Presents Melissa Etheridge at Maryland Hall

08/28 Southern Avenue

08/29 The SteelDrivers

08/30 Kentavius Jones

08/31 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Lori Palminteri

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

