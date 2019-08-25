AAMC’s SAIL Center earns national accreditation from American College of Surgeons

Anne Arundel Medical Center’s James and Sylvia Earl Simulation to Advance Innovation and Learning (SAIL) Center has earned accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS) as a Comprehensive Education Institute.

This accreditation is the highest level, known as the “gold standard,” for simulation centers by ACS. AAMC’s SAIL Center is one of only 98 ACS-accredited simulation facilities in the world.

“It is an honor that the James and Sylvia Earl Simulation to Advance Innovation and Learning Center joins a very select group of institutions around the world,” said Adrian Park, MD, chair of the Department of Surgery at AAMC and founder and chair of the SAIL Center. “This recognition is a reflection of the quality of our education program and combined efforts of our leadership, faculty and staff.”

“We are committed to promoting the provision of safe care for patients through world-class clinical research and advanced training, to ensure excellence in medical practice here at AAMC and beyond,” said Gerald Moses, Ph.D., manager of the SAIL Center. “This designation honors the integrity of our standards.”

The SAIL Center at AAMC is a unique facility dedicated to the advancement and practice of medicine through research, training and innovation designed to improve surgical and medical procedures and outcomes for patients. Through teaching and practice, participants learn how to use new medical technologies, apply innovative methods and approaches to care, and learn how to improve and refine their care delivery skills.

The center hosts teleconferences, national multi-center teleconferences, lectures, research, and large group sessions for resident surgical education. The SAIL Center serves not only the medical profession, but it also provides tours and educational opportunities for area school children, the community, patients, families and organizations dedicated to health care improvement and patient safety. Learn more at askAAMC.org/SAIL.

