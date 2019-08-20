AAMC receives award for cardiac care

Anne Arundel Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline®Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award by the American Heart Association (AHA) for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

AAMC earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients.

Content Continues Below

“When it comes to heart attack patients, taking quick action can make a big difference and save lives,” said Jerome Segal, MD, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at AAMC. “Good communication and seamless coordination with our Anne Arundel County partners in the Emergency Medical Services Division and multiple departments within the hospital lead to top-notch services. We are proud to say that we have extremely efficient systems and pleased to be recognized for our cardiac care.”

This year, AAMC also received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. AAMC is one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

Hospitals that meet AHA quality standards not only know the importance of treating quickly and safely, but they also follow evidence-based research that helps to determine why a patient had a heart attack or stroke in the first place. To learn more about AAMC’s heart services, visit www.askAAMC.org/heart.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS