AACPS’s Jodi Risse wins national award for efforts to curb hunger

Jodi Risse, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, today was presented with a national award for her leadership efforts to reduce instances of childhood hunger.

Risse was named a 2019 Summer Meals Hero by the national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry. Criteria for the award includes seeking innovative ways to make summer meals accessible and fun for children.

“It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team of school nutrition professionals who have a passion for serving children healthy summer meals,” Risse said. “With an awesome support structure in place, it makes it easy to be innovative in how we fuel children all year long, truly cultivating communities of wellness, one child at a time.”

Under Risse’s leadership, AACPS is in its third year of operating a Farmer’s Market at Brooklyn Park Middle School. Each Monday, Shlagel Farms sells fresh fruits and vegetables at the market and a host of agencies offer resources to those who attend.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools operates 58 summer meals sites that offer free meals to children ages 2 to 18 throughout the county. The summer meals program also features a “mobile meals” component through which meals are transported to communities and given to children.

“You can’t watch Jodi do anything and not be inspired by the passion and drive she has to provide healthy and nutritious meals to children across our county, no matter their circumstances,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “She and her team are an awesome asset to our school system and their year-round work helps our students focus more on their studies.”

Said Kara Panowitz of No Kid Hungry Maryland: “Jodi is innovative and always adding partners to her summer meals programs and increasing her reach around the county. She is truly an example of a dedicated, inspiring, passionate summer meals sponsor.”

