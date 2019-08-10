AACPS schedules back to school events

The calendar may say that there’s still a few weeks before classes begin, but it’s never too early for families to plan to attend the Back-To-School event at their child’s school.

Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on September 3, 2019. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction.

Back-to-School events begin on August 28, 2019, for parents of students at Broadneck, North County, and Northeast high schools and Freetown, Marley, and Woodside elementary schools. Detailed information on dates and times for all county schools can be found in the charts accessible on the school system’s website at www.aacps.org/BTSevents.

Parents who have questions about the events should contact their child’s school.

