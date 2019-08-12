AACPL announces new Board members

Officials from Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the recent appointment of five new members to the library’s board of trustees as well as its slate of officers for Fiscal Year 2020.

New members include: Leslie Anderson of Gambrills; Cathy Belcher of Edgewater; Deirdre Anne Hendrick of Cape St. Claire; J. Robert Sapp III of Pasadena and William Shorter, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Photos and biographies of all board members can be found at www.aacpl.net/board-trustees.

Officers elected to serve on the Board of Trustees include: Chairman William Colquhoun of Pasadena; Vice Chairman Joyce Miller of Annapolis; Treasurer Skip Maher of Glen Burnie and Secretary Barbara Maxwell of Annapolis. Also appointed to the board’s executive committee include: Directors Penny Evans of Annapolis and Simmona Simmons of Severna Park. The board’s counsel Kevin Best of Edgewater was also reappointed.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body of AACPL. It is comprised of volunteers who reside in our county with a range of experiences and backgrounds and have a strong desire to ensure the long-term vitality of our public libraries. Members are chosen on the basis of character, ability and demonstrated interest in library matters. They serve a three-year term with the ability to extend their service for up to nine years.

“Our Board of Trustees represents the interests of the communities we serve. They are vital to setting the course for the library’s bright future,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

The Board of Trustees meets most months at Library Headquarters in Annapolis on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. The body will meet at the Severna Park Library on March 19, at the new Annapolis Library on May 21 and at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library on October 15. All meetings are open to the public. Elections for the board are held in June and terms begin in September.

