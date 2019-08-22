80 names submitted. Community to vote on name for Crofton high school on Monday

Eighty names for the new Crofton Area High School were submitted by members of the public by yesterday’s deadline and 75 will be voted on when Principal Kathryn Feuerherd holds a community meeting Monday night at Crofton Middle School.

The names, which can be found here and below, reflect people of local, national, and international prominence, geographic regions, and area landmarks. More than 300 emails suggesting names were received.

Five nominations cannot be considered because they referred to people who are either alive or who have been deceased for less than three years. Board of Education policy states that no school can be named after a person who is living or who has been deceased for less than three years.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Crofton Middle School, located at 2301 Davidsonville Road in Gambrills. In addition to voting on a name to be forwarded to the Board of Education for consideration, attendees will hear from Ms. Feuerherd about her vision for the school and have an opportunity to ask questions.

The Board will consider the naming recommendation in September.

The $135 million Crofton Area High School is Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first new high school building since 1982. It will open for students in grades 9 and 10 in September 2020 and expand by a single grade in each of the next two years.

For more information about the project, visit www.aacps.org/croftonareahs.

