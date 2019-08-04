4 schools to celebrate construction wrap-ups and ribbon cuttings next week
The conclusion of nearly $165 million in construction projects will be the focus of four school celebrations next week as students and parents get their first look at completed facilities in Arnold, Fort Meade, Jessup, and Pasadena.
Arnold and Jessup elementary schools will celebrate new buildings, while High Point and Manor View elementary schools will recognize the completion of comprehensive renovation/addition projects. Ribbon-cuttings will be combined with sneak-a-peek events according to the following schedule:
- Manor View Elementary School, 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28
- High Point Elementary School, 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28
- Jessup Elementary School, 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 29
- Arnold Elementary School, 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29
Superintendent George Arlotto will be joined at the events by Board of Education members and elected officials who represent the areas in which the schools are located.
